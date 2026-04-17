A security guard in a Hyderabad housing society wore a mosquito net to protect himself from bites while on night duty. A video of his innovative solution went viral, sparking conversations about the city's mosquito problem and the difficult working conditions of entry-level employees.

A security guard at a Hyderabad housing society opted to cover himself with a mosquito net while working the night shift since he was sick of the mosquitoes in his neighbourhood. The security guy was seen sitting on a chair in the complex while wearing a mosquito net in a video that went popular on social media. He did this in an effort to protect himself from recurring mosquito bites while carrying on with his task. The video has been widely shared across social media platforms.

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Social Media Reactions

Social media users brought attention to the difficult working circumstances experienced by entry-level employees as the video gained popularity. Some commended the guard's ingenuity and dedication, while others called on local officials to act right now to resolve the fundamental problems. For many, the occasion has come to represent larger infrastructural and public health deficiencies that require immediate repair.

A user said, "Indians ought to take a cue from other nations regarding how they handle their domestic workers." Another remark stated, "The local government should make sure that societies provide adequate facilities for security guards."

Many others claimed that compassion, which originates from empathy but is sometimes viewed as a weakness while being a useful quality, seemed to be lacking both at home and at work. A user underlined that a person lacking empathy is not even human, calling the scenario "troubling."

As the video spreads, attention has switched to the day-to-day struggles of those who maintain residential areas throughout the night, highlighting issues that are frequently ignored until situations like this push them into the public limelight.