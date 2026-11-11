A minor dispute at the Bijwasan Toll Plaza on the Dwarka Expressway escalated into a violent altercation where toll workers assaulted a family. The attackers reportedly used a massive iron boom barrier to beat the passengers, injuring several. Delhi Police have launched an investigation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A family traveling in a car was allegedly attacked by toll workers at a toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, turning a little debate into a violent altercation. A massive iron boom barrier was reportedly used to beat two men and a lady. Outrage has been sparked by the appearance of a video of the event on social media.

The Bijwasan Toll Plaza was the scene of the incident. The viral video has been noted by Delhi Police, who have launched an inquiry. In order to review CCTV video, a police crew has also been to the toll plaza.

The family reportedly got into a fight with the toll workers when they were driving down the Dwarka Expressway. A little argument quickly turned into a violent altercation. The car's passengers were reportedly attacked by the toll workers. According to reports, they kicked and assaulted the family members, injuring a number of them.

When one of the workers grabbed a big iron boom barrier from the toll station and began striking the family members with it, the situation allegedly got worse. The attack is said to have implicated more staff as well. A woman travelling with the family stepped out of the car and tried to stop the employees. However, the alleged attack continued despite her intervention.

A woman travelling in another car through the toll plaza recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Several users expressed anger over the alleged behaviour of the toll employees. Many also tagged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local authorities, demanding strict action.

Based on the widely shared footage, Delhi's Kapashera Police have begun looking into the incident. After visiting the toll plaza, a police crew started looking through the CCTV footage. Based on the social media footage, preliminary action is being taken, according to Station House Officer Naveen Kumar. In order to determine what transpired, police are also questioning toll authorities.