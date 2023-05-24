Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The crime was caught on a CCTV camera installed there and the chilling visuals have surfaced on social media.

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces
    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Gangster Jarnail Singh was on Wednesday (May 24) killed by four armed person. It is reportedly said that Singh belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, and his murder is alleged to be a result of gang rivalry after others learning him being out on bail.

    The shocking incident took place in broad daylight in Sathiala village of Amritsar and involved masked men firing indiscriminately at the gangster. It is reportedly said that around 20-25 bullets were fired at Jarnail Singh.

    When taken to a nearby hospital, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. The body was later taken into custody and sent for an autopsy. Police are yet to release an official statement in this case. Investigation is underway.

