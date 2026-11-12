A biker miraculously survived without visible injuries after being trampled twice by a wild elephant on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway. The terrifying early morning encounter near Rajaji Tiger Reserve was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

A biker had a lucky escape after being trampled on twice by a wild elephant on Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. The disturbing incident took place at Nepali Farm in the early hours of Thursday and has now gone popular on social media after being recorded on video.

Reports suggest the incident happened about 4 am when the cyclist approached the elephant on the roadway. In a frightening change of events, the beast stomped twice on the man's stomach and chest, pinning him under its hooves.

However, what happened next left everyone stunned. Despite the terrifying encounter, the biker managed to get back on his feet immediately after the elephant moved away. He appeared to have escaped without any visible injuries.

While driving passed the neighborhood, Shiva Sharma, a digital content maker and taxi driver, captured the event on camera. At 3:46 a.m. on November 12, he posted the video on his Facebook page, and it soon became popular on social media.

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In response to the incident, Sharma stated that although it was simple to traverse the route between Haridwar and Dehradun, the situation on the road may be unpredictable since elephants frequently appear out of nowhere. He was also astounded by the biker's survival, stating that the man was really fortunate to have avoided such a perilous situation.

Elephant Sighting Is Common

The part of the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway is adjacent to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a region famed for its biodiversity including wild elephants. In this part of the world you see animals alongside roadways a lot.

Motorists using this highway are reminded to be vigilant, especially during the early morning and late-night hours. Drivers have been asked to slow down and not to approach wild elephants, keeping a safe distance from wild elephants seen on or near the road.