The AIDWA held a protest in Chennai demanding the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, who is accused of sending obscene text messages to the district collector, while condemning the government's inaction.

AIDWA Protests in Chennai Over MLA Allegations

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest in Chennai, demanding that a case be registered against Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene text messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector and that he be arrested immediately. The protest was held near Panagal Maaligai in Saidapet, Chennai. It was led by K. Balabharathi, State Vice-President of AIDWA and Central Committee Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). More than 30 women participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu Government and demanding the immediate arrest of the MLA facing the allegations.

The protesters raised slogans including, “Is this the change you promised in the name of change?” “What will you do to cling to power?” and “Protecting an accused person does not bring credit to the government.” They also demanded a proper investigation into the allegations of obscene messages being sent to the District Collector and appropriate legal action against the MLA.

Calls for Accountability and Safety

Speaking to reporters after the protest, CPI(M) Central Committee Member K. Balabharathi demanded the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh by the Tamil Nadu police. She said that several incidents taking place since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam came to power in Tamil Nadu had caused shock and concern. She alleged that incidents involving missing women, young women and children, as well as sexual assaults, had been increasing over the past few months. Questioning the safety of ordinary women in the State, she asked, “If even a District Collector is not safe, what protection can ordinary women in Tamil Nadu expect under this government?”

She alleged that the entire issue had now been turned into a matter of Katta Panchayat (an informal settlement or extrajudicial compromise). She also criticised Minister Anand and others, alleging that while publicly claiming to condemn the incident, they were engaging in behind-the-scenes attempts to settle the matter. Balabharathi recalled that the Chief Minister had declared in the Legislative Assembly that no one who insulted women would be spared. However, she pointed out that no action had been taken so far. She described the alleged protection being extended to the MLA as disgraceful.

Criticism of Administrative Handling

Questioning whether the Chief Minister believed that he could do whatever he wanted simply because he was in power, Balabharathi demanded that the Tamil Nadu Government apologise to the District Collector over the incident. She also accused Manickam Tagore of making statements that appeared to suggest that the District Collector herself was responsible for sending obscene messages. She said that the situation in which a District Collector had been forced to face public humiliation was a matter of shame for the entire State of Tamil Nadu.

Further criticising the government, she alleged that women and girl children were not safe under the TVK administration and described the Chief Minister's silence on the issue as unacceptable. She also accused TVK functionaries of misusing their political power. She alleged that while the MLA facing the accusations was being protected, the District Collector had been placed in a position where she was subjected to public discussion and humiliation. Describing the TVK government as a disgraceful administration, Balabharathi said that if the police failed to take appropriate action on the complaint lodged by the District Collector's husband, the All India Democratic Women's Association would file a separate complaint. She further warned that if appropriate action was not taken in the matter, AIDWA would launch a statewide protest. She also announced that the association would organise a road blockade by intercepting the vehicle of the Kallakurichi MLA as part of its agitation. (ANI)

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