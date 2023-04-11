Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramayan at Noida DJ party: Pub owner accused of 'insulting' Hindu God; arrested after video goes viral

    It is allegedly said that the clip played by the DJ appeared to be a spoof of a YouTube video 'Scene Kya Hai - Ravan mashup feat. Nucleya and Divine'. As the original song plays in the background, various characters from the 1987 mythological series are superimposed in the video in sync with the beats.

    WATCH DJ plays Ramayan video during liquor party in Noida; pub's co-owner, manager booked AJR
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    In a recent development, the owner and the manager of a pub in Gardens Galleria mall were on Monday (April 10) arrested over a YouTube music video with images from the 1987 Ramanand Sagar series.

    On Monday evening, the owners of Lord of the Drinks, Pooja Choudhary and her husband Manak, were called to the police station for questioning, additional DCP Shakti Awasthy said. Manak and manager Abhishek were taken into custody.

    "The video being played on the DJ screen showed some images from the Ramayan serial. Someone recorded that and uploaded it on social media. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station when the social media video came to our notice," Awasthy said.

    Speaking to a news agency, Pooja Choudhary said that the senior management was unaware of the video. "We are cooperating with the police in whatever way we can. We didn't know the DJ would play something controversial that could hurt people's religious sentiments," she said.

    It is allegedly said that the clip played by the DJ appeared to be a spoof of a YouTube video 'Scene Kya Hai - Ravan mashup feat. Nucleya and Divine'.

    As the original song plays in the background, various characters from the 1987 mythological series are superimposed in the video in sync with the beats.

    The police said the FIR had been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
