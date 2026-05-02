The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' is now officially open, promising to reduce travel time and enhance safety. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new section, which bypasses accident-prone zones, while driving a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which transports enormous amounts of traffic every day between the nation's financial center and one of the most significant automotive and IT hubs, has long been one of India's most vital and busy high-speed routes. Despite its significance, one significant gap has remained for years: the Missing Link, a section infamous for traffic jams, bottlenecks, and safety issues, particularly during rush hour and the rainy season. With the official opening of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link today, which promises quicker, safer and more reliable travel between the two cities, that chapter comes to an end. Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, officially opened the missing link today. It will be accessible to the public by the morning of May 2.

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The Missing Link project is designed to avoid some of the busiest and most accident-prone areas of the current motorway. The new section shortens travel times while greatly enhancing safety because to its extensive tunnels, raised viaducts, and improved alignment. The connection guarantees more steady cruising speeds and improved traffic flow by removing abrupt turns and weather-related slowdowns. Additionally, it improves the expressway's all-weather dependability, which is crucial for a route that sees a lot of traffic all year long.

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Fadnavis was spotted driving a Mercedes-AMG G63, one of the fastest SUVs currently in production, during the opening of the missing link on the Mumbai-Pune Motorway. The G63, which is renowned for fusing ultimate elegance with unwavering performance, feels well at home on a route designed for confidence, speed, and stability. This car's registration date of April 29, 2026, which makes it only two days old at the time of the inauguration, is another intriguing feature.

What Do We Know About Mercedes-AMG G63?

The G 63 is driven by a customised AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that produces 585 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. A 48V mild hybrid arrangement provides an extra 15 kW of electric boost. Despite having brick-like aerodynamics, the SUV can accelerate from a stop to 100 kmph in under 4.3 seconds. Another joy is the electronically regulated peak speed of 240 kmph. The Launch Control function is also available on the G 63. The SUV's top-tier model, the G63 AMG, retails for Rs 3.60 crore ex-showroom.