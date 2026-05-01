Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Narendra Modi for his Maharashtra Day letter. Fadnavis praised the PM's message for reflecting the state's legacy and role in India's growth, calling his guidance invaluable and inspiring.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending greetings on the occasion of Maharashtra Day through a letter.

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In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis praised PM Modi's message, which the CM said reflects the state's legacy, social and cultural contributions and its role in the growth of India. "For every citizen of Maharashtra, today holds special significance, and PM Narendra Modi, your warm wishes have made the occasion even more special. Your message beautifully reflects Maharashtra's rich legacy, its social and cultural contributions, economic progress, and its role in India's growth, including the remarkable transformation of Gadchiroli," he said.

"Your words, your guidance, and most importantly, your continued strong support for Maharashtra are truly invaluable and inspiring. You have always been a source of inspiration, and there is complete confidence that your guidance and encouragement will continue in the future as well, On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, heartfelt gratitude for your thoughtful wishes," he added.

Thank You Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji... For every citizen of Maharashtra, today holds special significance, and Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, your warm wishes have made the occasion even more special. Your message beautifully reflects Maharashtra’s rich legacy, its social and cultural… pic.twitter.com/dpk5aZuyDA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 1, 2026

PM Modi's tribute to Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day, expressed his deep admiration for the state, its people and culture, which he said shaped our nation and society.

In the letter, PM Modi captured the spirit of Maharashtra over the years that has significantly contributed to nation-building through the Bhakti Movement and Varkari Sampraday that "ignited the spirit of social reform" and movements for social justice and the state's blooming economy.

"We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and 'Rashtra Nirman'. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength," he said.

Noting the contribution of the great people that shaped the nation and state, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra has been blessed by the immortal inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose vision of Swarajya remains a timeless guide for good governance, courage and national pride. It has been enriched by the emancipatory thoughts of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose ideas continue to illuminate our democratic journey. It has drawn patriotic spirit from leaders such as Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar. And it is blessed with spiritual depth and moral strength from the saintly traditions that have shaped its soul."

PM Modi also appreciated Maharashtra's contribution to India's economic transformation and noted the Centre's contribution to ensuring next-generation infrastructure and development for the state. "Maharashtra has always stood at the forefront of India's economic transformation. From industry to innovation, finance to manufacturing, commerce to creativity, Maharashtra's contribution to India's rise is unmatched. It remains the preferred destination for investors, thus becoming a leader in infrastructure creation," PM said.

About Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

(ANI)