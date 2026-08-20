Spiritual speaker Aniruddhacharya Ji’s reaction to ₹400 frozen parathas at a US grocery store has gone viral, sparking conversations about food prices, convenience, busy lifestyles and life abroad.

Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj at an American grocery store has gone viral on social media. In the clip, he reacts to the price of frozen Indian parathas, reportedly around ₹400, and his comments have caught the attention of viewers.

Aniruddhacharya Ji Reacts To ₹400 Parathas

In the viral video, Aniruddhacharya Ji can be seen at a grocery store in the US when he notices ready-to-cook frozen parathas being sold at a price of nearly ₹400. His reaction and light-hearted remarks about the product quickly became the highlight of the clip.

The video has been widely shared online, with viewers discussing the noticeable difference in the cost of familiar Indian food products abroad.

‘People Have Money But No Time’

During the interaction, Aniruddhacharya Ji also touched upon the changing lifestyle of Indians living abroad. He reportedly observed that busy work schedules often leave people with little time to prepare fresh meals at home, making convenient frozen food an attractive option.

His comments went beyond the price of the parathas as he reflected on how modern life can leave people with financial resources but limited time for family and home-cooked meals.

Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

The video has prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some viewers appreciated his humorous take and relatable observations about Indian food abroad, others pointed out the demanding routines of working professionals living in foreign countries.

The discussion has also highlighted the practical realities of life overseas, where frozen and ready-to-cook Indian food products can offer convenience to people who miss familiar flavours but may not have enough time to cook from scratch.

As the clip continues to circulate online, Aniruddhacharya Ji's reaction to the seemingly expensive frozen parathas has turned a simple grocery-store moment into a wider conversation about food, convenience, money and work-life balance.