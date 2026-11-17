A 24-year-old died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in Chatuchak, where he had reportedly hidden when his flight attendant girlfriend's ex arrived.

A 24-year-old man fell to his death from the sixth-floor balcony of a condominium in Bangkok's Chatuchak district in the early hours of Friday, November 13, after he reportedly hid outside his girlfriend's room when her former boyfriend turned up unexpectedly.

Officers at Phahon Yothin Police Station received word of the incident at about 1.45 am and went to the building in Lat Yao subdistrict along with forensic personnel, a doctor and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

At the site, police found the man face down on the ground beneath the building. Investigators established that he had come down from the sixth floor, where his girlfriend, a flight attendant, lived.

A check of the room turned up no indication of a struggle. Officers did find, however, that the bird-proof wire mesh fitted around the rear balcony had been ripped, directly above the point where the body was found.

In her account to police, the woman said she had brought her current boyfriend to the condominium earlier that night. Shortly after 1 am, her former boyfriend arrived without warning, and she asked the man she was with to wait outside on the balcony.

She told investigators that she then argued with her former boyfriend before he eventually left. Once the argument was over, she went to check on her boyfriend and found he was no longer on the balcony. She also saw that the mesh had been torn.

The woman then went downstairs, where she found him lying dead below the building.

Police said the exact circumstances of the fall were still being investigated.

Officers tried to pull CCTV footage from outside the room, but the surveillance system was not working. Condominium technicians have been asked to repair it so the recordings can be examined.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and police have informed the man's relatives as the inquiry continues.