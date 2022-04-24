Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    The ED is looking into a money laundering case involving Rana Kapoor and his family members. A complaint has also been filed against Rana Kapoor for unlawfully lending Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta firm.

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was 'forced' to acquire an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crores by a then-Congress Union Minister. According to the chargesheet filed by the agency in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor told the agency that he was forced to buy the painting by then-Petroleum

    Minister Murli Deora, and that Deora then told the Yes Bank promoter that the sale proceeds were used to treat party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York. Murli Deora served as Petroleum Minister in Congress-led United Progressive Alliance administrations.

    "In exchange for the purchase of the MF Hussain artwork, the Congress politician also promised Kapoor a Padma Bhushan award and additional business," according to the chargesheet issued by the agency.

    Also Read | Yes Bank Probe: ED arrests Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar

    The ED is looking into a money laundering case involving Rana Kapoor and his family members. A complaint has also been filed against Rana Kapoor for unlawfully lending Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta firm. The ED claims that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was given to Kapoor in exchange for enabling Rs 1,900 crore in loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's firm.

    Following his arrest in the case in March 2020, the banker is presently in judicial detention. He informed the ED that the finalisation of the agreement took place at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office.

    Also Read | ED seizes Rs 2 crore painting bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    11 year old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand s Khunti district all arrested gcw

    11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    PM Modi to visit J&K, first visit since scrapping article 370 - adt

    PM Modi to visit J&K, first visit since scrapping article 370

    PM Modi to visit Mumbai today receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award gcw

    PM Modi to visit Mumbai today, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

    British MP Naz Shah faces backlash over Twitter rant about Muslims in India

    British MP faces backlash over Twitter jibe about Muslims in India

    Explained Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu & Kashmir

    Recent Stories

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW RBA

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine - adt

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    11 year old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand s Khunti district all arrested gcw

    11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    IPL 2022: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to MS Dhoni and CSK players dancing (Video) RBA

    IPL 2022: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to MS Dhoni and CSK players dancing (Video)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon