Two people were killed and several others injured after a school bus carrying around 40 students collided with a tractor in Warangal district, police said.

The accident took place under the Parvathagiri police station limits. The tractor was carrying around 15 people at the time of the collision.

Police Blame Rash Driving for Collision

Parvathagiri Circle Inspector B Rajagopal said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the school bus driver. "Yesterday at about 4.30 p.m., we received a call regarding an accident at the Warangal Commission in the Parvathir police station limits. In this regard, one MDA Ismail, along with his family members, on 8th February, went to the Annaram Dargah area. After completing the offerings, they returned to the Shimbunpeta yesterday at about 3.30 p.m. They started from there and while returning to the Shimbunpeta village, meanwhile, when they reached about the Srinagar crossroad of the Parvathir Mandal in opposite directions, the Notre Dame school bus driver drove in a rash and negligent manner the vehicle and while overtaking the another bus, he dashed to the tractor, on which immediately all the tractor boarding members got injured, severe injuries. SI also shifted all injured persons," Rajagopal told ANI.

Grandfather and Toddler Among Deceased

He said that two occupants of the tractor lost their lives in the incident. "The spot Ismail, about 50 years old, died at the spot only. While shifting the other injured persons, his grandson Rehan, 2 years old, he was also died while being shifted to the hospital," Rajagopal added.

Police said two students on the school bus suffered serious injuries, while the remaining students sustained minor injuries. All injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The Telangana Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination. "Immediately, we visited the MGM Hospital, examined all injured persons, obtained the petition from the complainant, and registered the case. In this incident, actually, school bus children, about 40 members also on the school bus in which one school boy, children also, one boy also got injured, was severely injured. The investigation is going on in this regard," Rajagopal said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)