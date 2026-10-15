Jairam Ramesh claims an 'internal war' in the RSS-BJP ecosystem after the RSS invited former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to an event. The Congress leader alleged PM Modi and Amit Shah had forced Dhankhar to resign in July 2025.

Congress Claims 'War Within RSS-BJP' Over Dhankhar Invite

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed a 'war within the RSS-BJP ecosystem' amid reports of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) inviting former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to its annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post in July 2025, citing health reasons.

Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pressured him to step down. The Congress MP posted on X, "On July 21, 2025, the PM and HM suddenly in a matter of a few minutes forced the resignation of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar who they had got elected three years earlier. The Vice President had been a strong critic of the Modi Govt’s continuing neglect of the demands of farmers. The PM-HM duo are so petty that Mr Dhankar has still not been allotted a house to which he is entitled." "Now the RSS has invited the former Vice President as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on Oct 20th. Clearly, the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels," the post read.

Dhankhar's Controversial Resignation

Dhankhar resigned from the office of Vice President on July 21, 2025, citing medical reasons and the need to prioritise his health. His resignation came nearly two years before the end of his term, prompting political debate over the circumstances surrounding his departure. Congress leaders on several occassions have questioned his early resignation and lack of a formal farewell in Parliament.

RSS Vijayadashmi Event

Meanwhile, the annual Vijayadashmi event is a key occasion on the RSS calendar and is traditionally held in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (ANI)