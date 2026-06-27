Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Sharmishtha Mukherjee's praise for PM Modi as politically motivated. He also criticised former IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil for attending an RSS event, saying he violated the principles of the police force.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday criticised Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President late Pranab Mukherjee, over her recent article on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that her praise for the PM while invoking the legacy of former President Pranab Mukherjee at the same time was "baseless".

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Speaking to ANI, Wadettiwar questioned Sharmishtha Mukherjee's remarks and asserted that they were politically motivated. "Everyone knows what actually happened and the role of Pranab Mukherjee. His daughter, as the country knows, went to the BJP's platform, and this is why appraising PM Modi and using her father's name for this are all baseless," Wadettiwar told ANI.

Wadettiwar on former IPS officer at RSS event

Commenting on the reported video of former IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil at an RSS event, the Congress leader alleged that it was inappropriate for a police officer to appear on a communal platform while in uniform. "It is inappropriate for him to attend an event organised by the Hindu Mahasabha or the Hindu community--or to appear on any communal platform--while wearing the khaki uniform. It seems he has forgotten the oath associated with that uniform," Wadettiwar said.

He further alleged that Nangare Patil had compromised the public trust he had earned over the years. "He squandered the trust the youth placed in him. When a police officer shares a platform associated with a particular religion and makes such remarks, it violates the core principles for which the police force is known. By appearing on that platform, Vishwas Nangare Patil has completely lost the trust he had earned and has tarnished his reputation," he alleged. (ANI)