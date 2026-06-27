Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant slammed the judiciary, alleging it is 'enslaved' under the ruling government. He made the remarks while commenting on the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, which led to two resignations.

Sawant Accuses Judiciary of Being 'Enslaved'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the judiciary and investigative agencies in connection with the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying that the biggest misfortune of this country is that the "judicial system stands enslaved" under the ruling dispensation.

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Speaking to reporters on the matter, Sawant questioned the functioning of the judicial system, adding that the judiciary, which is expected to protect the Constitution, was not fulfilling its responsibility.

"The biggest misfortune of this country is that the judicial system in the country stands enslaved. Who can protect the Constitution? Judicial system. But does it do its work?" he said.

Extending his criticism of the apex court, Sawant alleged, "They are sitting as slaves." He also questioned the credibility of Special Investigation Teams (SITs), alleging that their functioning was not independent. "Do you even trust these SITs? SIT will decide only what they will be signalled and told. It is good that Ramlalla did justice - they utter Jai Sri Ram and do corruption but He slapped them in the face," he said.

Ram Mandir Trust Members Resign Amid Embezzlement Probe

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

A First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

SIT Formed to Probe Allegations

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)