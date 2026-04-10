Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar lambasted the BJP and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi over a purported 'sting video' of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir. He accused the BJP of using 'dirty politics' and religious division to remain in power and win votes.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid mounting chaos over the purported "sting video" of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, saying that the ruling party in centre can "go to any extent" to remain in power. He also criticised the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, dismissing Asaduddin Owaisi's role as someone who provides support to the BJP. Speaking to reporters here, he said that the BJP can garner votes only in the name of temples, mosques, and Pakistan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Slams BJP's 'Dirty Politics'

The Congress leader argued that the BJP will remain in power till the time they keep indulging in "dirty politics" of dividing people on religious lines. "For these people, doing Hindu, Muslim for polarisation is their agenda. They do not get votes in the name of development. Therefore, they try to get votes in the name of temples, mosques, India and Pakistan. They are scared to take China's name. To divide votes and for polarisation, they can go to any extent. BJP is crossing all the limits," Wadettiwar said.

"Owaisi's role is to support the BJP. There are many who take money and make controversial statements so that the BJP benefits. They will remain in power till the time they keep indulging in such dirty politics. The day they stop dividing people, they will be irrelevant. It (the Humayun Kabir episode) shows that the BJP can cross all the limits," he added.

AIMIM Withdraws Alliance Over 'Sting Video'

This comes after Owaisi's AIMIM announced its decision to withdraw its alliance with the party headed by Kabir. The announcement follows a "sting video" posted on X by the TMC, in which the AJUP chief purportedly said that he had struck a deal of "Rs 1,000 crore". AIMIM said that it raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims". Kabir, however, has denied the allegations, claiming that the video is AI-generated.

TMC Calls Humayun Kabir a 'Traitor'

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Arindam Guin dismissed Humayun Kabir as a "traitor". He accused Kabir of colluding with the BJP and dividing Muslim votes ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. "These people knew beforehand where the money was coming from and who was giving the money. Everyone knew the intent of Humayun Kabir. Their job is to collude with the BJP and divide Muslim votes. There is no bigger traitor than Humayun Kabir," Guin told ANI.

When asked to speak on the AIMIM breaking an alliance with Kabir's party, the TMC leader remarked, "He is no messiah (of Muslims), he could not get a proper deal (seat-sharing arrangement), so he left."

Kabir's Controversial Past

Kabir has been surrounded by controversy ever since he announced the formation of a Babri Masjid. He also held a foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Masjid in Murshidabad. He was suspended and then expelled by the TMC for raising this issue, after which he launched a regional party.

West Bengal Polls Schedule

Reiterating its political strategy, AIMIM announced that it will contest the upcoming elections in West Bengal independently, without entering into alliances with any political party. The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)