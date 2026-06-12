Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of 'seat chori' and 'North Korean-style' tactics after Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination was rejected. He called it a clash of Gandhian vs Godse ideologies and an anti-democratic, anti-women move.

Reddy Accuses BJP of 'Seat Chori', 'North Korean' Tactics

Stepping up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP of adopting "North Korean-style" election tactics, specifically condemning the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. Speaking in the national capital, the Chief Minister alleged that the Returning Officer acted as a tool for the BJP to disqualify Natarajan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Earlier, they used to practice 'vote chori' (stealing votes), and now they are practising 'seat chori' (stealing seats). The Returning Officer has been used as a tool to disqualify Natarajan; it is a sad state of affairs for our democracy," Reddy said. Defining the political landscape as a clash of ideologies, the CM remarked, "This is a fight between Gandhian principles and Godse principles. Natarajan represents Gandhian ideology. By disqualifying her, the BJP has proven to be both anti-democratic and anti-women."

CM Clarifies 'Hitler' Remark Controversy

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Reddy clarified that his remarks about Adolf Hitler were misinterpreted by the media. He asserted that the agency's name is an acronym for its functional purpose--disaster response and asset protection--and denied harbouring any personal admiration for the dictator.

Seeks Central Funds, Slams Union Minister

On the development front, the Chief Minister confirmed he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek central assistance for key infrastructure projects, including the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, the Regional Ring Road, and the Warangal airport. He also pressed for the Centre's intervention in resolving ongoing water-sharing issues between Telangana and Maharashtra.

However, the CM did not hold back his criticism of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing him of obstructing Telangana's development. "I believe Kishan Reddy is the culprit behind stalled projects. Has he ever written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding funds for Telangana? He is simply following directions from KTR," he alleged.

On Meenakshi Natarajan Case in Supreme Court

Regarding the Supreme Court ruling on the Meenakshi Natarajan case, the Chief Minister stated that he would consult with legal experts before commenting further, but reiterated his stance that the Returning Officer's decision was a "blatant mistake."

'Anyone Can Contest Elections': Reddy on Pawan Kalyan

Addressing queries regarding Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's recent activities in Telangana, Reddy took a pragmatic but sharp stance. "Many people are coming to Telangana--why should I stop them? Anyone can contest the election; it is a free country," the CM said.

However, he drew a firm line on the discourse, adding, "Speaking against the state or questioning its identity is objectionable."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)