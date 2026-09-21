Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviewed Gwalior's multi-level parking, slated for a March completion, and the Chambal-Kotwal water project. He noted progress but urged caution on basement water issues in the parking facility.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work of a multi-level car parking facility at Maharajwada in Gwalior and said the project is expected to be completed by February-March next year.

“Today, we inspected the multi-level parking. The work is in progress and it should be ready by February-March. But the main thing is the water in the basement. For that, we have to take a decision with complete caution. The administration and the construction company have to take the decision together,” Scindia told reporters.

He said all precautions should be taken before deciding on measures to deal with the water accumulation and pressure in the basement. “I have told them to take a decision keeping every precaution in mind and conduct a proper study, because we will have to take the decision keeping in view the accumulation and pressure of water,” he said.

Chambal-Kotwal Water Project Progress

Speaking about the ambitious Chambal-Kotwal water project for Gwalior, Scindia said the project, which was approved in 2020, is gradually taking shape with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“Yesterday, I inspected the Chambal intake well, Deori sump well, Kotwal sump well and the 31-km pipeline that will come up to Tansen Square. The pipeline from Tansen Square will connect to the water treatment plants at Moti Jheel and Jalalpur, following which a distribution network will be developed across Gwalior,” Scinda said.

He said the project involves two components -- renovation of the existing distribution network in the old wards and laying new pipelines in the six newly added wards.

“Overall, we will require Rs 900 crore for the new lines and Rs 1,100 crore for their renovation. We have received Rs 500 crore for the new lines in the six wards, and its implementation is underway. We have also received Rs 550 crore for bringing water from Chambal to Gwalior’s water treatment plants through the distribution pipeline, which I personally inspected yesterday,” Scindia said.

Telecom Manufacturing Zone Inspection

The Union Minister further said he also inspected the Telecom Manufacturing Zone project on Sunday which is being developed as a state-of-the-art industrial cluster for telecom and electronics manufacturing and innovation. (ANI)