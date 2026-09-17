President Droupadi Murmu extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. She praised his 25 years of public service, contribution to good governance, and inclusive development, praying for his long life.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. She praised his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

She prayed for his long life and good health so that he can continue his campaign of public service and nation-building.

“While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the post read.

Leaders Across States Extend Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended birthday greetings, highlighting his 25 years of public service. He said Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Seva, Sankalp, and Sushasan' continues to inspire 140 crore citizens, and wished him a long, healthy, and prosperous life in service to Bharat.

“Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! As India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, your leadership has been truly historic. Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to guiding the nation as a revolutionary PM, you have given a new momentum to India's growth story,” CM Naidu wrote in a post on X.

“Your vision of 'Seva, Sankalp, and Sushasan' continues to inspire 140 crore citizens across the nation. May Lord Venkateswara bless you with a long, healthy, and prosperous life in service to Bharat,” the post read.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav also conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi and said his focus on service, good governance and public welfare reflected the aspirations of Indians.

“As a reflection of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, with service, good governance, and public welfare as the foundation, with development, self-reliance, and women's empowerment as achievements, continuously striving for the construction of Viksit Bharat, heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has received acclaim from across the globe. We aspire that under your leadership, India will soon attain the position of Vishwaguru,” Madhav said.

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also extended greetings to PM Modi and said celebrations will be held across the country, with the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' commencing from today.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said, "It is the birthday of the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Modi. We offer him our best wishes and pray for his good health. Celebrations will take place across the country. Lamps will be lit in every household and events will be held in public places; furthermore, a 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will commence today, running for a month. The achievements of PM Modi's 25-year journey of service will be highlighted..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)