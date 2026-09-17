Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma greeted PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Both leaders took to social media to praise his transformative governance, global leadership, and commitment to public welfare.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, hailing his transformative governance, global leadership and steadfast commitment to public welfare.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Birthday Message

Taking to social media platform X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the Prime Minister as a dedicated leader who has enhanced India's standing on the global stage while continuing to focus on the welfare of youth, farmers and the poor. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the revered Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the unparalleled devotee of Mother India, ever dedicated to the welfare of the youth, farmers, and the poor, and the illustrious leader who enhances India's pride on the global stage," Dhami wrote.

He further said that the country has witnessed significant growth and development across various sectors under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "Under your guidance, India has scaled new heights of self-confidence, innovation, and development. Through your adept leadership, new hope and fresh opportunities have permeated the lives of millions of fellow citizens. From Baba Kedar, I pray for your long life, excellent health, and a blessed existence. May India, under your leadership, continue to set new milestones on the path of progress—this is my earnest wish," Dhami added.

Rajasthan CM Sharma Praises 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Extending his birthday wishes from Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also praised Prime Minister Modi's vision of building a self-reliant and modern India and said the country is steadily progressing towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and infinite best wishes to the visionary and tireless leader of modern and developed India, the honourable Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has restored the glory of Mother India on the global stage!" Sharma posted on X.

Highlighting the milestones achieved during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the Rajasthan Chief Minister added, "Under your skilled and farsighted leadership, the resolve for a 'self-reliant and strong India' is continuously being realised. At the same time, the nation is steadfastly advancing towards the grand vision of a developed India by establishing new dimensions in development, innovation, good governance, and public welfare. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and an energetic life."

Birthday wishes have been pouring in from political leaders across party lines, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and dignitaries, marking the Prime Minister's birthday with nationwide welfare and development initiatives. (ANI)