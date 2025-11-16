Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the Audit Diwas 2025 celebrations, hailing the CAG as the 'guardian of the public purse' and a pillar of accountability, transparency, and integrity for effective governance in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the Audit Diwas Celebrations 2025 as the Chief Guest in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the yearly event that commemorates the historic origins of the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The event was held at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday morning.

CAG: Guardian of the Public Purse

In his address, the Vice-President appreciated the pivotal role of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, calling the institution the "guardian of the public purse." He highlighted that by upholding fairness and truth in auditing, the CAG stands as a pillar of accountability, transparency, and integrity, the moral wealth of Bharat.

CP Radhakrishnan also commended the CAG of India for notifying "One Nation, One Set of Object Heads of Expenditure" for the Union Government and all State Governments, a reform that will significantly enhance transparency and comparability of government expenditure.

CAG's Growing Global Stature

According to an official statement, the VP also noted that CAG's global reputation has grown through its role as External Auditor for international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and several others. He further highlighted that the CAG is currently chairing the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) -- a testimony to Bharat's journey from being a follower to emerging as a global leader.

Pivotal Role in Viksit Bharat @ 2047

"As Bharat progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he emphasized that the CAG will remain a key partner in ensuring fiscal discipline and transparency for effective governance," the official statement from the VP's X account read. He urged officers to continuously upgrade their skills and auditing capabilities to enhance transparency in public spending and ensure that people's money is used for public welfare.

History of Audit Diwas and the CAG

Audit Diwas is held yearly on November 16 to mark the historic origins of the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, according to the CAG.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India was established as a constitutional authority with the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. The role of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India evolved through legislation and practices in British India and in independent India after 1947, according to the CAG.

Before being the CAG, the institution was known as the Supreme Audit Institution, one of India's oldest institutions. It traces its origin to 1858, when a separate department with an Accountant General at the helm was established and entrusted with the responsibility of accounting and auditing financial transactions under the East India Company. After taking over the administration of India, the British Crown passed the Government of India Act, 1858, which introduced a system of an annual budget of Imperial Income and Expenditure in 1860. This laid the foundation stone for the Imperial Audit. (ANI)