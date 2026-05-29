Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka, Goa, and Keralam from May 29-31. His packed itinerary includes attending anniversary celebrations for the Art of Living and UBDT College, and Goa's Statehood Day.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and was accorded a warm reception by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other senior dignitaries. This marks the beginning of his three-day tour across Karnataka, Goa and Keralam. This visit marks the commencement of his busy itinerary from May 29 to 31.

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VP's Three-Day Tour Schedule

The Vice President's schedule in Karnataka includes two major events of national and regional importance. The post from the Vice President's official 'X' handle stated that, "The Vice President will grace the grand celebrations marking 45 years of the Art of Living at the AOL Campus, Bengaluru and Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of University BDT College of Engineering at Davangere, today."

He will participate in the Statehood Day celebrations of Goa at Panaji tomorrow, and will visit CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography in Goa later in the day, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

On May 31, the Vice-President will visit the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will thereafter inaugurate the SIRI Industrial Park at Belthangady, Karnataka. Later in the day, the Vice-President will visit Keralam to inaugurate the 140th Foundation Anniversary celebrations of Deepika Malayalam Daily at Kottayam. He will also visit Kannur to participate in a private function organised by C. Sadanandan Master, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Recent Meeting in Delhi

Earlier on May 25, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal met Vice President Radhakrishnan in the national capital and shared that the meeting was a source of inspiration for her.

In a post on X, Maliwal said she had the opportunity to meet the Vice President and sought his guidance. "Met with the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji. His guidance and experience serve as a constant source of inspiration for all of us working in public life. Heartfelt gratitude for his valuable time and blessings", she said. (ANI)