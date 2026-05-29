After Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka CM, a banner hails DK Shivakumar as his successor. Top state Congress leaders are in Delhi to finalise the new government, cabinet reshuffle, and Rajya Sabha candidates with the party high command.

Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, a banner congratulating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as the "future Chief Minister" appeared near his residence on Friday, signalling the expected leadership transition. The display, reportedly placed by an enthusiastic supporter, stated, "Hearty congratulations to the new, future Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar."

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This comes as Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the CM, a day after the latter submitted his resignation. According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect.

However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Leaders Meet High-Command in Delhi

Meanwhile, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, a day after tendering his resignation from the post. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala during the meeting, where discussions will be held on the formation of the next government in the state. They are also scheduled to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

Cabinet Formation and Future Strategy

According to sources, the meeting primarily focused on finalising Rajya Sabha candidates, Legislative Council (MLC) nominations and a possible cabinet reshuffle ahead of the swearing-in of the new government. Sources further indicated that several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to find a place in the proposed DK Shivakumar-led cabinet. The party leadership is also considering appointing four Deputy Chief Ministers to maintain social and regional balance in the new dispensation.

The date of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which seems to be a formality, will be finalised today, following which the date of the oath ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka will be decided, sources added.

Out of four Rajya Sabha seats up for polls in Karnataka, Congress is set to comfortably win two and has an edge on the third seat where it needs a few votes, according to sources. (ANI)