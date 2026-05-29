The aunt of 22-year-old Vidhi Megha, an Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, has urged the Indian government to expedite bringing her mortal remains back home to Borsad, Gujarat, so the family can perform her final rites.

The aunt of 22-year-old Indian student Vidhi Megha, who was stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region earlier this month, has urged the Government of India to expedite the process of bringing her mortal remains back to the country so that the family can perform her final rites.

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'Nobody is cooperating there'

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vidhi's aunt Snehal expressed anguish over the delay in receiving her niece's body and alleged that authorities in Canada were not responding properly to the family's concerns regarding the repatriation process. "It has been almost 15 days now and we have not been able to have a look at her body. I request that the Government complete the procedure as soon as possible and hand over her body to us. The Govt and the police there are not answering us properly. My brother is there and is in touch with everyone, but he is getting to know about things only through email. Nobody is cooperating there. I also urge the EAM to take quick action and hand over our Vidhi to us," she said.

Father's Appeal

Vidhi Megha, a resident of Borsad in Gujarat, was killed on May 15 in St Catharines in Canada's Niagara region. According to her family, she was attacked with a knife in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide by Canadian authorities. Her father, Kalpeshbhai Megha, also appealed to the authorities to facilitate the return of his daughter's body to India at the earliest, stating that the family wishes to conduct her last rites in her hometown. "My daughter is 22 years old; the incident happened in St Catharines in Canada's Niagara region. She was attacked with a knife. My request to the government is that we must perform my daughter's final rites right here in India; therefore, please provide us with the body as soon as possible and send it here," he said.

Kalpeshbhai said he was informed about the incident by the police and has since been coordinating with relatives and officials in Canada to complete the required formalities. According to the family, Vidhi had moved to Canada to pursue higher education and had completed a three-year business management course. She had later enrolled in a Personal Support Worker (PSW) Honours programme.

Government Assures Support

Meanwhile, Gujarat Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from Borsad, Ramanbhai Solanki, met the bereaved family and assured them of support. Solanki said he had spoken to both the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to ensure that Vidhi's mortal remains are returned to India at the earliest.

Arrest Made in Homicide Case

Earlier, the Niagara Regional Police Service stated that officers responding to a call at a residence in St Catharines found an adult woman deceased and an injured man who was taken to the hospital. The case was later taken over by the Homicide Unit, which arrested 40-year-old Joshua St Omer on May 18 and charged him with second-degree murder. He remains in custody. (ANI)