VP CP Radhakrishnan attended the 6th AIIMS Rishikesh Convocation, urging graduates to uphold ethics and service. Union Minister Anupriya Patel and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present, highlighting healthcare advancements and doctors' duties.

The 6th Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh was held today in the august presence of the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, marking a significant milestone in the Institute's journey of academic excellence and nation-building in the field of healthcare. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.).

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The Vice-President released the Institute's annual chronicle, "RUDRAKSHA", which encapsulates the key achievements, innovations, and academic advancements of AIIMS Rishikesh over the past year, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The publication reflects the Institute's commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

Vice-President Addresses Graduates

Addressing the gathering at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, today, Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, highlighted the significance of the occasion as a moment of transition, reflection, and responsibility for graduating medical professionals.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice-President noted that the convocation marks the culmination of years of discipline, perseverance, and sacrifice, while also signifying the beginning of a deeper professional commitment to society and the nation. He urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of ethics, compassion, and service in their medical careers.

Reflecting on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vice-President underscored the country's resilience and decisive leadership under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted India's successful implementation of one of the world's largest vaccination drives, ensuring free vaccination for over 140 crore citizens, thereby reinforcing the Government's commitment to equity and inclusion in healthcare.

The Vice-President also emphasised India's global role during the pandemic through its vaccine outreach initiative, Vaccine Maitri, under which vaccines were supplied to more than 100 countries. He noted that India's efforts reflected the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and demonstrated leadership rooted in compassion, solidarity, and shared global progress.

Highlighting the Government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the Vice-President stated that the expansion of AIIMS institutions across the country has significantly enhanced access to quality tertiary care. He remarked that these institutions represent a model of excellence, integrating clinical care, academic rigour, research, innovation, and social responsibility.

Referring to the unique geographical challenges of Uttarakhand, the Vice-President commended AIIMS Rishikesh for emerging as a critical healthcare hub for the region. He noted that the Institute has gone beyond conventional healthcare delivery by adopting innovative approaches such as telemedicine services, which have improved accessibility in remote and hilly areas.

Union Minister Outlines Key Principles for Doctors

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, congratulated the graduating students for their dedication and commitment to the medical profession. She emphasised four key principles for young doctors to uphold. First, she stated that the medical profession is one of the highest forms of service to humanity and requires unwavering dedication, ethical conduct, and integrity to preserve the trust patients place in doctors. Second, she highlighted the importance of lifelong learning, noting that with the rapid evolution of medical science, continuous upskilling is essential for achieving the best patient outcomes. Third, she stressed that effective communication is central to quality healthcare and plays a vital role in improving patient outcomes. Fourth, she reminded graduates of their responsibility towards society, acknowledging the role of parents, teachers, and the nation in shaping their journey, and emphasising the need to give back through committed service.

Expressing confidence in the graduates, she stated that they would play a key role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Highlighting recent progress in the health sector, the Minister noted that India has witnessed significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure as well as a record expansion in medical education, aimed at serving over 140 crore citizens with affordable and reliable healthcare services. She stated that increased public health expenditure--now exceeding ₹1.06 lakh crore--has contributed to a notable reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure from 62.5% to 39.4%. She further highlighted the government's focus on holistic and integrative healthcare.

Appreciating the efforts of AIIMS Rishikesh, she noted that the Institute has established an integrative medicine model that combines traditional and modern systems of medicine for comprehensive patient care. She also emphasised the 'One Health' approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health through coordinated inter-sectoral action.

Referring to India's contributions on the global stage, she noted the country's progress in tackling major public health challenges such as tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS. She also highlighted India's successful COVID-19 vaccination drive, during which over 220 crore doses of indigenously developed vaccines, including booster doses, were administered.

Anupriya Patel commended AIIMS Rishikesh for its impactful initiatives in a geographically challenging state like Uttarakhand. She highlighted key services such as telemedicine, helicopter ambulance services, medical drone deliveries, and the development of a satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar, noting that these efforts have significantly enhanced healthcare access in remote and difficult terrains.

CM Dhami Urges Service in Remote Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his address, described the occasion as a significant milestone in the lives of the graduating students. He stated that the day marks the beginning of a new phase, where they step forward to serve humanity through the medical profession they have chosen. He urged the young doctors to dedicate themselves to serving people living in remote and difficult terrains, particularly in a geographically challenging state like Uttarakhand, where access to healthcare remains a critical concern.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, for its pioneering role in strengthening healthcare services in the state. He noted that the Institute has emerged as a cornerstone of advanced medical care and continues to play a transformative role in improving health outcomes across the region.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon graduating students across various disciplines, recognising their academic accomplishments and dedication. The Vice-President of India also presented 11 awards and gold medals to meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding performance. (ANI)