Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited Ayodhya on Diwali, commending PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for their leadership, describing them as followers of Lord Ram's path, and celebrating the temple as a symbol of Hindu self-respect.

Vice President Celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday extended Diwali greetings and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his address in Ayodhya, saying both leaders were following the path of Lord Ram. Addressing the gathering in the temple town, the Vice President said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali." Expressing happiness over his presence in Ayodhya, he said, "I am very happy to be present today in this Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness."

Highlighting the inclusive character of Hinduism and the contribution of Maharishi Valmiki, he said, "In Hinduism, we consider everyone equally. Our Maharishi Valmiki Ji came from an ordinary family and wrote the story of Lord Ram." Referring to his earlier visits to Uttar Pradesh, Radhakrishnan said, "Earlier, whenever I used to visit Uttar Pradesh, no one felt safe anywhere in Uttar Pradesh."

Reflections on Dharma and Leadership

The Vice President described Lord Ram as an eternal embodiment of Dharma, righteousness, compassion and ideal conduct. "I am proud to be here today on this auspicious occasion in the sacred city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. He is not only God to us, but he is the eternal embodiment of Dharma, righteousness, compassion and ideal conduct. His life teaches us that true greatness does not lie in power or position but in the strength of character and the commitment to do one's duty," he said.

Praising the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, he said, "One is CM Yogi, and another is PM Modi, following the path of Lord Ram." He also referred to their backgrounds and political journeys, saying, "After a long time, a saint became the chief minister of the state. PM Narendra Modi is from a humble background; he became the prime minister of this country, and he has been leading this nation for the last 12 years in the best way."

Ayodhya as a Spiritual and Cultural Hub

Referring to Ayodhya's development and its spiritual significance, Radhakrishnan said, "When the Chief Minister mentioned that Ayodhya is not only a smart city or a solar city, Ayodhya is the spiritual city."

After offering prayers at the Ram temple, the Vice President expressed pride over its construction, describing it as a symbol of Hindu self-respect. "Today, after the darshan at the temple, I feel proud that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the Ram temple is now a monument of our entire Hindu self-respect," he said.