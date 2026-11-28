Abhishek Banerjee challenges the Centre's reintroduction of the failed Delimitation Bill while alleging BJP interference and intimidation tactics used to dismantle the Trinamool Congress party after West Bengal election results.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday questioned the Centre's decision to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill, asking what had changed in the last three to four months after the legislation failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in April. The proposed legislation, which sought to link delimitation and expansion of Lok Sabha seats with the implementation of women's reservation, had suffered a setback on 17 April after it failed to secure the constitutionally mandated special majority. The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

Questioning the government's decision to bring the legislation again, Banerjee said, "You want to pass the delimitation bill... The very same bill that lapsed on the floor of the House back in April? What has transpired over the last three or four months that has prompted you to reintroduce this bill now?" The Union Cabinet cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The three Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also raised allegations of attempts by the BJP to split the Trinamool Congress following the declaration of election results in West Bengal. Referring to a hearing held at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, he alleged that the BJP had attempted to engineer defections among TMC legislators and facilitate a merger of a breakaway faction with another political party.

Speaking about the proceedings before the Election Commission, Banerjee said, "A hearing took place yesterday at the office of the Election Commission of India. Following the declaration of the election results in Bengal, the BJP, through coercive tactics, attempted to dismantle the Trinamool Congress. They sought to break away its MLAs to form a separate faction and, by splitting off its MPs, intended to facilitate a so-called merger with an obscure political party."

"The Democratic Trinamool Congress faction submitted affidavits to the Election Commission by May 5. They claimed to have collected hundreds of thousands of affidavits from individuals expressing support for this faction—specifically endorsing Arup Roy as the party chairman and others as members of its National Working Committee. Furthermore, on June 22, 2026, a meeting was held in Kolkata, where they unilaterally constituted this Working Committee. Subsequently, they approached the Election Commission with manipulated documentation," he added.

"They also coerced and intimidated 40 to 50 MLAs—even at gunpoint—to sign a letter supporting Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition, which was then submitted to the Speaker," Banerjee alleged.

Referring to the Calcutta High Court's order issued on Friday, Banerjee said, "However, the Calcutta High Court issued an order yesterday that completely quashed that appointment; he is no longer the Leader of the Opposition. Regarding his tenure in that role, the judge had clearly stated during the initial hearing that it was merely an interim arrangement for a period of two months—after which he would no longer hold the position of Leader of the Opposition."

Alleging bias in the Speaker's handling of the appointment, Banerjee said, "The strong observations made by the High Court clearly indicate that the Speaker acted in a partisan and biased manner. This is not my claim; it is the observation of the High Court judge who issued the order. Regarding the appointment on the 3rd, the Calcutta High Court has now justified, validated, and vindicated our position."

"The Court noted that a copy of the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission should have been provided to us, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order and the Election Commission's guidelines; yet, to this day, we have not received them," Banerjee said. (ANI)