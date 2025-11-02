TN BJP's ANS Prasad welcomed the EC's voter list revision, claiming it will purge 'phantom voters' to topple the DMK in 2026. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin's govt has decided to challenge the exercise in the Supreme Court, calling it a 'murder of democracy'.

BJP Welcomes Voter List Revision, Predicts DMK's Downfall

Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A N S Prasad on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list exercise in Tamil Nadu and said that in the 2026 Assembly polls pure, honest democracy with true voices will prevail, toppling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dynasty.

In a press statement, ANS Prasad said, "Thanks to the Election Commission's unyielding drive, with BLOs from all parties mobilised today, under the watchful eyes of state-nominated officers and listed Booth Level Officers, exhaustive door-to-door probes will purge the phantom voters DMK stuffed into rolls. Come 2026 Assembly polls: Pure, honest democracy with true voices will prevail, toppling the DMK dynasty for good."

'Democratic Assassination': BJP Slams DMK's Opposition

"I vehemently reject this farce of a "Special Intensive Voter Revision," where DMK vilifies the Election Commission, accuses the BJP Centre of citizenship sabotage, and whispers NRC as our hidden agenda. Today's DMK-orchestrated all-party charade--a fake-voter fortress-- is a brazen democratic assassination, spitting in the face of India's Constitution," he said in the statement.

DMK's 'Desperate Distractions'

He alleged that DMK's desperate distractions included lies, loot, and voter fraud, and it was time to uproot the regime. "DMK's desperate distractions: lies, loot, and voter fraud - time to uproot the corrupt regime and restore Tamil Nadu's glory. Is it AIADMK? Or Amit Shah infiltrating DMK? Will Vijay join the NDA? Enough of these absurd, baseless fantasies! The DMK-Congress alliance must abandon such time-wasting gossip and redirect their energies toward genuine public welfare," ANS Prasad said in the statement.

On AIADMK-BJP Alliance and 'DMK's Panic'

He said that ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah thundered that Tamil Nadu's dreams demand evicting DMK, forging an unbreakable AIADMK-BJP National Democratic Alliance under former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister Stalin has spiraled into sheer panic.

"From the instant AIADMK forged its ironclad bond with BJP, the so-called "Dravidian model" DMK has unleashed a torrent of falsehoods against AIADMK and ex-Chief Minister EPS--spinning wild fictions and waging vile smear campaigns. Is it just to ignore the overseas black money empires built on DMK's corruption, yet hurl filth at the Kodanad tragedy? Enough of goading alliance allies to trash AIADMK, scheming to fracture it by poaching leaders!," he said.

He said that the NDA juggernaut--spearheaded by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and steered by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran--will pulverise DMK and seize a monumental mandate.

DMK to Challenge Voter List Revision in Supreme Court

Earlier, an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on Sunday decided to move the Supreme Court against the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.

Sharing an X post, MK Stalin announced the resolution and alleged that the intent behind the SIR exercise is to snatch away the voting rights of the people. He wrote, "It is the duty of all parties to unite and raise their voices against the SIR being hastily implemented with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy."

"Regarding the confusions and doubts in the voter list revisions - since our demand that they should be conducted after the 2026 general elections with adequate time and without any issues has not been accepted by the ECI, we have passed a resolution in today's all-party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," he added. (ANI)