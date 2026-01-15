BJP MLA Suresh Damu Bhole cast his vote for the Jalgaon civic polls, urging citizens to vote for development. Polling is underway across Maharashtra for 29 municipal corporations, with the BJP-Sena alliance facing off against rivals in a key test.

BJP MLA Urges Voters to Prioritise Development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Damu Bhole on Thursday cast his vote for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and vote with development in mind.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After exercising his franchise, he said he voted for development and urged voters to see the elections as an opportunity to shape their own future. "I have cast my vote for development. I urge all voters to exercise their right to vote for their own development and benefit. This is our greatest right," Bhole told ANI.

He added that it was essential for each person to vote. "Whenever there is development in the city, state, or country, if we haven't voted, we will regret not having contributed to that development. That's why it is essential for every person to vote,' Bhole said.

"In 2026, I will go among the people as the servant of the people. All our candidates are with us. We admit that we have not done all the work. Some have been done, while some remain incomplete. In the coming time, we will try to complete those incomplete works. And people will definitely bless us," he added.

State-Wide Civic Polls Underway

Polling is underway across Maharashtra to elect local representatives in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are contesting the civic elections as allies under the Mahayuti banner, except in Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has chosen to fight independently in most corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together under a joint manifesto.

High-Stakes Battle for Mumbai's BMC

The main political battle remains centred on Mumbai and Pune, where the BJP-led Mahayuti will face the united Thackeray camp, as just ahead of the civic polls, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands on the issue of Marathi Manus in a high-stakes fight for control of the BMC, the country's richest civic body.

Polling and Counting Details

The last BMC elections were held in 2017. Polling will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.

According to the State Election Commission, adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been arranged for the municipal corporation elections. This includes the availability of 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been arranged. (ANI)