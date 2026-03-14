Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 119th All India Farmers Fair in Pantnagar, hailing farmers as the nation's heroes. He highlighted various central and state government schemes aimed at empowering farmers and their welfare.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the 119th All India Farmers Fair and Agro-Industrial Exhibition at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar.

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During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated progressive farmers and also released publications of the university. The Chief Minister said it was a matter of great pleasure that the 119th Agricultural Fair is being organised at Pantnagar University. He noted that such fairs are extremely important for farmers as they provide information about innovations in agriculture and offer an opportunity to directly interact with scientists. He said farmers are the nation's food providers and the real heroes of the country. It is because of their hard work and dedication that food reaches our plates and the country continues to progress. He added that farmers have a crucial role in the vision of a developed India.

Government Schemes for Farmer Welfare

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, more than 100 million farmers across the country are benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He said the Prime Minister released the 22nd instalment of the scheme on Friday, and more than 900,000 farmers in the state are benefiting from it. He also informed that the central government has released ₹25 crore as the first instalment for fencing to protect crops from wild animals.

He said the Prime Minister is continuously working to improve the lives of farmers. Through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, horticulture development programs, agricultural machinery subsidy schemes and micro-irrigation initiatives, farmers are being empowered. Keeping farmers' interests in mind, the limit of the Kisan Credit Card has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. He further said that the Government of India has launched seven new projects for farmers with a total cost of ₹14,000 crore.

State-Specific Agricultural Initiatives

The state government is providing interest-free loans of up to ₹3 lakh to farmers. To increase farmers' income, ₹200 crore has been allocated for setting up polyhouses, and so far, 350 polyhouses have been established at a cost of ₹115 crore.

Promoting Crop Diversification and Production

The Chief Minister said the state has diverse geographical conditions, and therefore, region-specific schemes are being implemented accordingly. A new apple policy worth ₹1,200 crore has been introduced, and several farmer-friendly policies have been launched, with up to 80 per cent subsidy being provided under many schemes. He added that seven aroma valleys are being developed in the state, and the cultivation of dragon fruit is also being promoted due to rising demand.

He also said fruit production in the state has increased by about 2.5 per cent. Mushroom production has reached 27,000 metric tonnes, placing the state fifth in the country. He highlighted the immense potential of beekeeping and honey production, noting that the state currently produces 3,300 metric tonnes of honey and ranks eighth in the country.

Budgetary Allocations for Agriculture

The Chief Minister said that the state assembly has passed a budget of ₹1.11 lakh crore, which includes provisions for agriculture, horticulture, aromatic crops, fisheries, beekeeping and research. He added that the double-engine government has always prioritised the welfare of farmers and will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. He urged farmers to stay aware and adopt new agricultural technologies to benefit from modern practices.

University Vice-Chancellor on the Fair's Success

Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Manmohan Singh Chauhan, welcomed and greeted all the guests on behalf of the university and farmers. He said organising the 119th Agricultural Fair is a matter of pride for the university.

He informed that more than 350 stalls have been set up at the fair and around 20,000 people are participating in the event every day. He also shared detailed information about the activities and initiatives being undertaken by the university. (ANI)