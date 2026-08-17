Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district caused a 50-metre railway track to sink near Baripada, leading to a complete suspension of train services. The sinking was detected after a train passed, and restoration work is now underway.

Heavy Rain Sinks Railway Track, Halts Trains

Heavy rainfall on Monday triggered a soil and ballast wash-away under a railway track in the Baripada Municipality area of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. The incident occurred approximately 200 metres from the Station Bazar Road railway level crossing. As a result, train movement on the affected section has been completely suspended. Engineers from the Kharagpur Railway Division have reached the site and initiated restoration work despite persistent rainfall.

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused nearly 50 metres of railway track to sink near Station Bazar-Shungadia in Baripada. As a result, the railway authorities have temporarily suspended train services on this route.

Discovery and Immediate Response

According to reports, the sinking was detected late at night after the Puri-Bangiriposi Superfast train had reached Bangiriposi. The track depression came to light during the movement of a DMU train. Upon receiving the information, the railway maintenance department immediately started repair work. Railway staff have been working at the site since midnight to restore the track. Local residents have expressed concern, stating that the soil beneath the track continues to sink. They fear that if the fault had not been detected in time, it could have led to a major train accident.

Official Statement

According to Emergency Sub-Collector, Baripada, Tapas Kumar Mohanta, the water level near the railway tracks in the area has receded. "We received information that the railway track had subsided. Personnel were on the job; the team has arrived and commenced work. There was a rain alert starting August 12. Heavy rainfall occurred on August 13, followed by another heavy rain alert yesterday. Senior officials have been deployed..." Mohanta told ANI.

At present, repair work and inspection of the track's condition are underway. Train services are expected to resume normally once the restoration work is completed. (ANI)