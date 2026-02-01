Vizag MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju has demanded a statewide probe into ghee procurement for temples, criticizing the previous YSRCP govt. The call comes after an SIT report confirmed adulterated ghee was supplied to Tirumala TTD for its laddu prasadam.

Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju on Friday strongly criticised irregularities in ghee procurement for temples and called for a comprehensive investigation across the state. He emphasised that inspections should not be limited to Tirupati but should be extended to all temples to ensure transparency and quality. "If ghee is being procured at just ₹319 per kilogram, it clearly indicates serious lapses. The officials who placed such orders are responsible and must be held accountable," he said, urging strict action against all involved. He called for strict action against all officials involved in the procurement process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to the previous YSRCP government, Vishnu Kumar Raju noted that former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy himself admitted that ghee adulteration had taken place. "Despite this admission, no action was taken. This raises serious questions," he added. He further alleged that, from the outset, the Tirupati issue was handled negligently and accused family members of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of a careless, indifferent attitude towards the matter.

Pawan Kalyan Alleges 'Sacrilege' by YSRCP Govt

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep anguish, stating that the SIT has concluded that the ghee used in Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Laddu prasadam during the YSRCP regime was not genuine. He alleged that laddus were prepared using oil manufactured with chemicals and palm oil, severely hurting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

The Jana Sena Party President further alleged that the YSRCP committed an act of sacrilege at the holy site of Tirumala. He claimed the previous administration arbitrarily altered established rules to facilitate the purchase of tonnes of adulterated ghee.

SIT and CBI Probe Findings

On the other hand, the CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, and, according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case.

According to a SIT report, adulterated ghee supplied to TTD was made by mixing palm oil, palm kernel oil, along with some other chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester and artificial ghee flavour. However, it does not mention that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee.