Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Shivrinarayan Mahotsav, participating in the Mahanadi Maha Aarti and extending Navratri greetings. He prayed for the state's prosperity and addressed local issues including illegal sand mining.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday attended the first day of the Shivrinarayan Mahotsav and participated in the Maha Aarti of the Mahanadi River, extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the occasion as auspicious and extended his greetings to the people on the commencement of the three-day Shivrinarayan Mahotsav and Sharadiya Navratri.

"Today is a truly auspicious and significant occasion, a grand celebration. We have all gathered here for the Maha Aarti of Maa Chitrakoot Ganga. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the festival. It is our good fortune to be here today. My wife, Kaushalya Sai, is also here with us. As this is also the time of Navratri, I offer my warmest greetings and best wishes for Sharadiya Navratri to everyone. May the blessings of Mata Rani always be upon all of you and upon Chhattisgarh," he said.

After the event, Sai spoke to the reporters and expressed hope that the annual festival would continue to promote the region's religious and cultural traditions. "Today, the three-day Shivrinarayan Mahotsav, which is held here every year, has commenced, and we are fortunate to have participated in its inaugural ceremony," the Chief Minister said.

He extended his greetings to the residents of Chhattisgarh on Navratri and prayed for the state's prosperity and well-being. "May the blessings of Mata Rani always remain upon the entire state of Chhattisgarh and all of us. May there be prosperity and well-being in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Sai also participated in the Maha Aarti of the Mahanadi River, referred to locally as Chitrotpala Ganga Maiya, and acknowledged the participation of residents in the ritual. "Last year, its initiation took place, and since then, continuously, the residents here have been performing Maha Aarti every day in the evening. They do it in large numbers, in thousands," he said.

Expressing hope that the tradition would continue, Sai described Shivrinarayan as a sacred land associated with Lord Ram. "This is a sacred land, the land of Maa Shivrinarayan, where the footprints of Lord Rama fell. I bow to this land and also bow to the people here," he said.

CM addresses local issues

Responding to a question about public demands to honour local Superintendent of Police Vijay Pandey for his work, Sai said the government recognises officials for their performance.

"Our Superintendent of Police, Vijay Pandey Ji, is doing very good work," he said, adding that the government honours officials who perform well on occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day, as well as through the Good Governance and Convergence Department.

On allegations of assault, illegal mining

Sai said the government's efforts were aimed at ensuring progress across sectors and acknowledged the public's concerns. Asked about allegations that SDOP Someshwar Verma had assaulted a journalist, the Chief Minister said, "Now, I don't have information about this."

Addressing the allegations of illegal sand mining and stockpiling in the Lormi panchayat area, CM Sai said strict action was being taken against those involved in illegal mining. "Anyone who does illegal sand mining, whoever it may be, strict action is being taken against them. If it is not happening against anyone, then you should inform us. No one will be spared," he said. (ANI)