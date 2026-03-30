Pratibha Singh welcomed the HPCC's reconstitution, stating Virbhadra Singh's legacy will guide the party. She thanked the high command for including grassroots workers and senior leaders, and urged for unity to avoid internal divisions.

Pratibha Singh Welcomes HPCC Reconstitution

Senior Himachal Congress leader Pratibha Singh on Monday said that the legacy of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will continue to guide the party, as she welcomed the reconstitution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) by the All India Congress Committee.

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Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh expressed gratitude to the party high command for restructuring the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and giving due representation to grassroots workers and senior leaders. "Virbhadra Singh's legacy is something that cannot be forgotten. The work he did for Himachal Pradesh and the development he brought are still visible on the ground. People remember him with respect, and his contribution will continue to inspire the party," she said.

Inclusion of Workers and Senior Leaders

Referring to the newly constituted HPCC, she said the move was long-awaited and would help energise party workers. "There was a delay earlier, and workers had been hoping for recognition. Now, with this reorganisation, many dedicated workers who have been serving the party on the ground have been given responsibility. We are grateful to the high command for taking this step," she added.

Pratibha Singh also acknowledged that while party workers had high expectations, not all of them could be fulfilled. "There were many hopes among workers, and naturally, some of those could not be met. But the party has tried to accommodate as many deserving and committed people as possible," she said.

She appreciated the inclusion of senior leaders in the expanded structure, saying their experience would guide the organisation. "Senior leaders have been brought together so that they can give timely suggestions and help the party move in the right direction. Their role will be very important," she noted.

Call for Unity Ahead of Elections

Highlighting the need for unity ahead of upcoming elections, she said the party must avoid internal divisions and ensure that only one candidate represents the Congress in each constituency. "We have limited time, and we must work day and night to strengthen the party. The high command should ensure that there is no division of votes due to multiple candidates," she said.

On Her Political Role

On her own political role, Pratibha Singh said that both party leadership and workers had expressed a desire for her to be sent to the Rajya Sabha, though she personally had not sought the position. "It was not my intention to go to the Rajya Sabha. But many people in the party and supporters felt that I should represent them there. I respect their sentiments," she said, adding that she welcomed the party's decision to promote younger leadership.

Comments on State Governance and Politics

Commenting on the broader political environment, she acknowledged that there is some perception of anti-incumbency but defended the state government's performance. "There are expectations among people, and some may feel disappointed. But it is not that work has not been done. The Chief Minister and the government are working day and night in areas like health, education, infrastructure and disaster management," she said.

On the allegations concerning land mafia and benami land deals, she said that the party leadership and the Chief Minister will take cognisance of the matter as CM has also assured the assembly that action would be taken against any such corrupt practices of proved.

AICC Reconstitutes Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee

The AICC on Sunday reconstituted the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, appointing Vinay Kumar as president and forming a 21-member executive committee, along with 12 vice presidents and 27 general secretaries, in a move aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of upcoming political challenges. (ANI)