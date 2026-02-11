LJP(RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary and Mahavir Mandir Trust Secretary Saayan Kunal met Home Minister Amit Shah, briefing him on the Virat Ramayana Temple's progress in Motihari. Shah expressed interest and received a Sahastra Shivling replica.

LJP MP, Trust Secretary Brief Amit Shah on Virat Ramayana Temple

LJP(RV) Lok Sabha MP Shambhavi Choudhary and Secretary, Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna, Saayan Kunal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Parliament. Saayan Kunal briefed the Home Minister on the progress of the construction of the Virat Ramayana Temple at Motihari.

LJP(R) MP Shambhavi Choudhary told ANI that Secretary Hanuman Mandir Trust Sayaan Kunal has provided information to Union Home Amit Shah about the current status of the Virat Ramayan temple construction, future plans, and its cultural and spiritual significance.

Lok Sabha MP from Samastipur, Bihar, Shambhavi Choudhary, further told ANI that Sayaan Kunal informed the Union Home Minister about the construction of the Virat Ramayan Temple in Motihari, Bihar, and its cultural significance. "Home Minister expressed interest in this important project, extended his best wishes, and described it as a significant initiative connected to Indian culture and faith", she added

Secretary of Mahavir Temple Trust, Patna, Sayan Kunal, and MP Shambhavi Choudhary presented a replica of the Sahastra Shivling to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chaudhary took it to X, posting, "Today, I had the good fortune of meeting the Honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji. Presenting him, along with Saiyan, the symbolic representation of the world's largest monolithic thousand Shiva lingas was a matter of honor for me. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Bihar" आज देश के माननीय गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी से भेंट का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। सायन के साथ उन्हें विश्व के सबसे बड़े एकाश्म सहस्त्र शिवलिंग का प्रतीकात्मक स्वरूप भेंट करना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात रही। हर हर महादेव। 🙏 जय बिहार pic.twitter.com/pXylZ6JYlo — Shambhavi Choudhary - शाम्भवी चौधरी (@Sham4Samastipur) February 11, 2026

Amit Shah Addresses Conference on Cyber Fraud

On Tuesday, the Home Minister also delivered a keynote address at the National Conference on "Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem" in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The Home Minister presided over an Investiture Ceremony of CBI Officers and inaugurated the New Cybercrime Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Amit Shah also launched State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) dashboard of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

On this occasion, the Union Home Secretary, the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), the Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Director, CBI, and other senior officers were present.

In his keynote address, Amit Shah congratulated the CBI and the I4C for organising this important conference. He said that multiple government agencies are working together to prevent cybercrime. (ANI)

