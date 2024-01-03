Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral video: Zomato agent delivers orders on horseback in Hyderabad amid long queues at petrol pumps

    Amid a protest by truck drivers against the new hit-and-run law, a video showing a man galloping on the streets of the city carrying a bag with Zomato's logo has gone viral. The short clip showed the Zomato delivery agent arriving on horseback at Chanchalguda, located next to the Imperial Hotel.

    A Zomato delivery employee in the Chanchalguda neighbourhood of Hyderabad discovered a way to address the fuel shortage that was leaving several cars stuck at petrol stations. With petrol pumps closed and long queues snaking around the city due to a strike by oil tanker dealers, the delivery worker decided to be on horseback to ensure that food orders reached customers on time.

    When people saw the delivery worker riding a horse through the congested streets close to the Imperial Hotel, they took notice and the image went viral on social media. The video of the agent, wearing the signature red Zomato backpack, was widely shared.

    It all started due to the fuel shortage at petrol pumps which was caused by the transport strike organised by truck drivers. Panic purchasing sprang from worries about a fuel scarcity caused by the countrywide protest. Images of people lining up at gas and diesel stations around the nation on Tuesday surfaced, raising concerns about a potential fuel scarcity.

    Recently, the statewide truckers' strike was put off by the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The strike was in response to the new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which imposes severe penalties on drivers who flee accident scenes. The AIMTC requested truckers to return to work following talks with the government, which guaranteed more negotiations with the transport organisation before to enacting the controversial law. According to the new rule, drivers involved in fatal accidents who choose not to disclose the occurrence to the police risk serving up to 10 years in jail and/or paying a fine.

