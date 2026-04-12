A viral video has sparked outrage after showing a woman burying puja waste and plastic on the Ganges riverbank in Rishikesh. Filmed by a foreign traveler, the clip led to widespread condemnation online, with many users criticizing the pollution of a sacred river under the guise of religious practice.

A video of a lady discarding puja waste, including a plastic bag, along the Ganges riverbank has gone viral on social media, causing significant outrage. According to the post, this occurrence occurred near Sai Ghat in Rishikesh. The post, initially published by Sierra Liliann, a foreign traveller in Rishikesh, expressed her concern after observing people pollute the Ganges despite its revered status. The video shows a lady digging a shallow trench in the sand to bury her debris, which includes non-organic things such as plastic, while dismissing queries about her conduct.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I tried to ask her why she was doing it. What sense does it make to come pray to Ganga Maa and then leave your waste here? She just ignored me,” Liliann wrote in her Instagram post.

Watch Viral Video

Liliann also spoke about attending the Ganga Aarti, where she saw people throwing plastic-packed religious waste into the river without hesitation.

How Did Social Media React?

Many users condemned the conduct as a detrimental behaviour carried out in the name of faith.

One person remarked, "I despise the idea that all pooja rubbish should be tossed into the river instead of a dustbin. People have been conditioned to believe that throwing such goods away is bad, and as a result, they pollute waterways out of fear. In truth, destroying a river is the true evil."

Another person said, “It’s so painful to see people polluting our sacred places. May our planet heal.”

A third user added, “It deeply hurts to see this in India, especially in Rishikesh. Ganga Maa is not just a river; she is sacred, a source of life, purity, liberation, and divine energy. The growing crowds in Rishikesh, the loss of peace among people, and the increasing trash only deepen the pain for locals and true seekers. This is not what such a sacred place deserves.”