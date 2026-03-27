A viral video shows a young girl from North East India celebrating her exam results by distributing Hajmola instead of traditional sweets. When questioned about her unusual choice, she confidently replies, "Mera marji, mera life," sparking humorous and supportive reactions online.

When it comes to celebrating an accomplishment, individuals typically choose to distribute sweets and other treats. However, according to this video, not everyone has a sweet appetite; for some, the genuine stuff is as sour and irresistible as a Hajmola! A video was recently circulated on social media, showing a little girl, probably from North East India, distributing Hajmola instead of sweets to celebrate her achievement. The child had apparently completed her examinations, which is why she was handing out the treats.

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The video was recorded by one of the women she had offered the ‘treat’ to. The woman, surprised, teasingly questioned the student why she chose such a strange treat, to which she replied, "Mera marji, mera life (My will, my life)." The video quickly went viral, eliciting a variety of emotions.

Check Out Viral Post

“This is the first time I’m seeing someone distributing Hajmola instead of sweets,” the post read.

How Did Social Media React?

A user wrote: “Hajmola is for her haters like you to digest her success.”

“She has come 1st so some people might not digest it. For that, she is distributing Hajmola, so that people can digest her success better. Also, the way she said my life thing at the end, it was just hilarious," commented the next.

“She wants people to digest her win and not just burn in jealousy and upset their stomach. In her success, she is still thinking for the good of others. That is a sight of being a good person. Just have that hajmola man,” added another. Another user wrote: “Taki logo ko bachi ka success hajam ho jaye. Good girl.”

“Kisi kisi ko pass hone ka hajam nahi hoga isliye hajmola baat raha hei,” another added.