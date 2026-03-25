A group of girls' plan to film a dance video took a hilarious turn when a security guard unexpectedly joined them. The guard, dancing to the song 'Baby Doll', stole the show with his impeccable timing and agile moves, earning praise from netizens for the wholesome moment.

A group of girls planned to make a dance video, but a security guard ended up stealing the show, according to many social media users. The video, published on X by Ravi Tiwari, shows what began as a casual dance recording but rapidly transformed into something lot more hilarious when an unexpected participant joined in. In the video, a group of young women stand in an open residential property, getting into position while music starts playing. They begin dancing to Ragini MMS 2's hit tune Baby Doll, moving confidently and with synchronised movements.

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A security guy was also observed standing in the middle of the group, following their rhythm and blending in as if he had always been there. His emotions were right on, his timing impeccable, and his movements unexpectedly agile.

What made the event memorable was how effortlessly he fit in. There's no hesitation or pauses; he caught up the dance quickly, adding his own flair while keeping up with the others. The girls, who were originally preoccupied with their routine, began to react to him, smiling and giggling as he maintained time with each beat.

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How Did Netizens React?

Viewers focused on that specific observation in the comments area. "This is wholesome," one person said, keeping it simple yet nailing the atmosphere of the video.

"Uncle Ji rocks, this is too good!" another said, reflecting many others' sentiments that his presence not only enhanced but elevated the video.

Some spectators even commented on how he appeared to outperform the others at times, not in a competitive sense, but in how easily he owned the performance.