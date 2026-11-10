Delhi's air quality has hit critical four-digit AQI levels post-Diwali, causing a sharp spike in respiratory issues. Experts warn healthy individuals are also at risk and advise avoiding outdoor exposure as the hazardous conditions persist.

Delhi Faces Alarming Air Quality Surge Post-Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Air pollution has surged to an alarming stage following the conclusion of Diwali celebrations, which has caused a sudden spike in respiratory illnesses, prompting medical experts to express deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating air quality across the national capital.

AIIMS Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders Professor Dr Vijay Hadda stated that the AQI, which previously remained in three digits, has now escalated into four digits, adding that Delhi air quality exhibits nearly a fifty per cent variation compared to other cities, making living conditions increasingly difficult for residents "These green crackers reduce emissions by only 30%. As far as the gases and particulate matter are concerned, 70% of the emissions remain the same as those from conventional firecrackers. The AQI, which used to be in three digits, has now reached four digits. If you compare Delhi's air quality with that of other cities, you will find that there is almost a 50% difference. Obviously, life is not going to be easy for the people living her," Dr Hadda told ANI.

Health Experts Warn of Severe Respiratory Risks

He further emphasised that Delhi residents are continuously inhaling toxic air at a rate of at least twenty breaths per minute, taking in roughly half a litre of air with every inhalation, expressing astonishment that people are managing to survive under such severe atmospheric conditions. "You keep inhaling this poisonous smoke, breathing it in continuously. Every minute, you breathe at least 20 times, taking in at least half a litre of air with each breath. I am honestly surprised that we are still alive. I do not think this kind of air is suitable for human survival. I am absolutely certain that as time passes, we will begin to see its effects," added Dr Hadda.

He further mentioned that his own colleagues are facing problems due to air pollution in the city. "Many of my colleagues who are otherwise completely healthy have been calling me and saying, "I am unable to get rid of this irritation. It feels as though something is stuck in my throat." Another medical expert, Dr Vijay, mentioned that the patients who recovered are again returning to the OPDs, calling the whole thing not good at all. "We saw patients during our last OPD session, and they have returned again today. This happens every year, but somehow, we all forget. The general public forgets, and even policies remain somewhat in a grey area, making it difficult to understand how they should be interpreted. Overall, the situation is not good at all. You should understand that you are simply inhaling poison and exhaling it..." said Dr Vijay.

Impact on Healthy Individuals

Apollo Hospitals Department of Internal Medicine Senior Consultant Dr S Chatterjee stated that even healthy individuals are coming forward with symptoms, adding that young people in the age bracket of twenty to fifty years are also reporting these health issues. "Healthy people with no underlying illnesses are complaining of symptoms. Young people in the 20–50 age group are also experiencing these problems, and that is what worries me. We always expect people with lung or cardiac diseases to experience such symptoms when the AQI is this high. However, even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms. People are certainly coming to hospitals. Many are calling us to report what they are experiencing, and we are guiding them accordingly. Some of them are also coming to hospitals for treatment," said Dr Chatterjee.

He further advised people to avoid going out of the house unnecessarily, pointing out that exposure to such elevated AQI levels and severe environmental pollution can trigger health symptoms in healthy individuals within four to six hours. "What is more important is that this does not end here. It is essentially just the beginning. When you are exposed to such high levels of AQI or such severe pollution, symptoms can begin to appear even in otherwise healthy individuals within four to six hours. But the effects do not stop there. They will continue. Therefore, the next few days are going to be very important for the healthcare system...Avoid going out unnecessarily, whether for shopping or other activities. You should also avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high..." added Dr. Chatterjee. (ANI)

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