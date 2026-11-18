Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Mumbai's international airport after SpiceJet suspended departures for over 12 hours without clear communication. The airline has faced recent operational issues, including canceled flights from Dubai over unpaid dues to ground handlers.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after SpiceJet departures reportedly remained suspended for over 12 hours, with no clarity on revised flight schedules. As footage of the disturbance appeared on social media, irate passengers gathered at the airline's desks, yelling slogans and demanding explanations.

No SpiceJet flight has left Mumbai since 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to news sources that quoted passengers. Even late-night departures were impacted; a flight that was supposed to depart at 11:30 p.m. has not yet started boarding. Numerous travelers said that the airline did not promptly notify them of the delays or let them know when their flights would take off.

Travellers were kept waiting at the airport, unsure if their flights had been canceled or delayed, as there were no definite departure timetables. A number of people questioned the airline's response to the interruption and shared their experiences on X.

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Similar Incidents Reported

Over the past several days, the low-cost carrier has had a number of operating difficulties, including the most recent incident. According to an NDTV Profit story, SpiceJet canceled four flights from Dubai last Sunday when its ground handling provider, Dnata, allegedly stopped check-in services owing to unpaid dues. The airline owes Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams, according to the investigation.

According to reports, check-in services were suspended just until November 12. Due to the airline's operating difficulties, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued a passenger notice last Friday alerting travelers to potential SpiceJet flight interruptions. On Saturday, Mumbai airport issued a similar warning, alerting travelers to possible inconveniences.