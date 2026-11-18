UP Congress President Aradhana Mishra confirms positive seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc for the 2027 state assembly elections, aiming to challenge the BJP with a unified strategy alongside the Samajwadi Party.

INDIA Bloc Gears Up for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Strategy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana 'Mona' Mishra on Wednesday stated that positive discussions are currently underway concerning the INDIA bloc's strategy and seat-sharing dynamics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Speaking to ANI, Mishra expressed confidence in the coalition's unity, declaring that the alliance with the Samajwadi Party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with full strength and resolve to secure a majority and form the next government. "There have been ongoing positive discussions regarding the INDIA bloc, particularly in the context of the UP elections; with full strength and resolve, we, the INDIA bloc, will contest the 2027 elections and form the government," Mishra said.

The remarks follow a series of strategic consultations among INDIA bloc partners. Earlier on Monday, Mishra had noted that the alliance initiated its preparatory discussions for the 2027 polls, adding that state leaders had provided input while leaving final deliberations to the top leadership. "We have the first meeting of the alliance tomorrow. I can't confirm these seat numbers on my own because our top leadership must have discussed it among themselves or provided a list. Yes, inputs were requested from all of us, including the state leaders," she had told ANI.

Adding to the roadmap, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai announced that both the SP and Congress will formally constitute negotiation committees, with proposed committee meetings scheduled to be held between November 23 and 25 to iron out the seat-sharing framework. The Samajwadi Party is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The Samajwadi Party won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. While the INDIA bloc focuses on its joint strategy and the SP pushes its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) outreach, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up its counter-campaign. According to party sources, the BJP's electoral blueprint for the state will center around three core pillars: cultural nationalism, development, and security, which were extensively discussed during a party meeting in Mathura on Tuesday. (ANI)