The Jaipur Development Authority has initiated the second phase of an anti-encroachment drive along the Sodala to New Sanganer Road, following court orders to remove illegal structures after a previous, more contentious first phase of the operation.

JDA Begins Second Phase of Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jaipur City

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Wednesday demolished illegal structures during the second phase of an anti-encroachment drive along the Sodala to New Sanganer Road stretch. Additional Chief Controller, JDA, Islam Khan, said that the anti-encroachment drive is underway without any protests, as opposed to the first phase of the drive in October.

He stated that the authorities have identified at least 70 encroachments, of which about 25 to 30 were removed voluntarily by the occupants. DSP Islam Khan told ANI, "We are carrying out the second phase of the drive today after completing the first phase earlier over a 1–1.5 km stretch. Around 70–80 encroachments were identified here; 25–30 were removed voluntarily by the occupants, and we are clearing the rest." "All prior notices were served, objections were heard and resolved, and due legal process was followed. There is no opposition of any kind," he added.

The encroachment drive is being undertaken after the orders from the Rajasthan High Court. Last month, residents and shopkeepers protested against the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) anti-encroachment drive on New Sanganer Road, following the High Court's order to clear illegal structures and widen the stretch between Sodala and Gurjar Ki Thadi. The protesters blocked traffic, burned tyres and sat on the road performing aarti during the protest, prompting police to intervene and clear the area. The first phase of demolitions began on October 5. Initially, the JDA had issued notices to around 250 structures along New Sanganer Road, directing owners to remove constructions marked as encroachments. However, the first phase was understood to be limited in scale. According to JDA officials, around 15 structures on the one-kilometre stretch near Gurjar Ki Thadi were identified for demolition in Phase 1, primarily involving staircases, shop extensions and other portions falling within the road boundary.