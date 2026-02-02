Violent protests broke out in MP’s Betul after a video of an alleged cow sexual assault went viral, triggering mob violence, arson and vandalism. Police detained the accused and deployed reinforcements to restore order.

Tensions erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after a video allegedly showing a man engaging in a sexual assault against a cow circulated widely on social media, prompting widespread outrage and violent protests in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident, reported from Damjipura village, ignited anger among locals and activists, particularly members of right-wing Hindu organisations, who accused the individual in the footage of committing a deeply offensive act. Responding to the viral clip’s spread, residents and protesters quickly gathered in large numbers, with emotions running high and calls for justice amplifying across the community.

Scroll to load tweet…

As anger grew, the situation escalated into mob violence, with multiple shops, vehicles and even private property being vandalised and set ablaze. Eyewitness accounts and officials confirmed that at least seven tin-shed shops were burned, while several cars and motorcycles were damaged in the unrest. The destruction included puncture repair shops, electronics stores, salons and auto parts outlets, with losses estimated in the lakhs of rupees.

Police authorities acted swiftly, detaining the accused individual based on the circulating video and increasing security deployments in the affected area. Betul’s Superintendent of Police, Veerendra Jain, stated that reinforcements were brought in from nearby districts and riot control units were mobilised to contain the unrest and prevent further escalation.

Officials also highlighted that rumours and social media amplification contributed significantly to the rapid spread of anger, underlining the challenges authorities face in managing public sentiment in the digital age.

While no deaths or serious injuries were reported, the incident has left the village tense, with investigations ongoing into both the original alleged act and the subsequent violence. Public appeals for calm have been issued by police and local leaders as efforts continue to restore normalcy and accountability in the aftermath of the unrest.