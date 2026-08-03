JMM leader Manoj Pandey assures strict action amid protests over Jharkhand exam paper leaks. The Hemant Soren govt backs a state probe, rejecting calls for a CBI investigation, as students demand exam cancellations and a central agency inquiry.

Amid student protests over alleged paper leaks and corruption in Jharkhand recruitment exams, JMM leader Manoj Pandey on Monday assured strict action against those responsible. Speaking with ANI on the ongoing agitation targeting Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), Pandey said the Hemant Soren government will not spare any guilty party and backed the state's investigating agencies, asserting that they should handle the probe instead of central bodies like the CBI.

"Strict action must be taken, and we agree with that. Whoever be it an individual, official, or employee is involved in such irregularities will face the strictest possible action. Whoever did this will not be spared. I assure you with full confidence," said Pandey. "As far as the demand to have the investigation conducted by central agencies is concerned, as our Opposition party leaders are demanding, the CBI has investigated before. What happened with the NEET exam? Our state's agency is a competent agency, with clean intentions. We want justice for the students. At the very least, students should not doubt their own state's agencies. They will get justice. Hemant Soren will deliver justice to them, and the Jharkhand government will deliver justice to them," he added.

Student Protests Erupt Across Jharkhand

The JMM leader's statement comes as student groups, under banners such as the JSSC-JPSC Bhrashtachar Mukt Abhiyan, stage massive street demonstrations in Ranchi and across Jharkhand. Protests erupted following allegations surrounding the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination. A candidate's OMR answer sheet went viral, showing qualification despite leaving a majority of questions unattempted, raising suspicions of widespread tampering. The outrage follows a string of compromised recruitments over recent years, including the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination and the Excise Constable recruitment test, both marred by paper leak scandals and cancellations.

Protestors Demand Central Probe, Exam Cancellation

Agitating candidates have expressed distrust in local state probes, demanding a comprehensive probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into all JPSC and JSSC recruitment tests from the past seven years. Aspirants are seeking the immediate cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary test, structural overhaul of how exam contracts are awarded, and stronger anti-paper leak safeguards.

Political Fallout and Government Response

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its youth wing (BJYM) have amplified the protests, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and a central probe into what they term a systemic recruitment scam. In response, the state government launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Police have made 11 arrests in connection with the JPSC leak, while JPSC Chairman L Khiangte tendered his resignation. (ANI)