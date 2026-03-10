BJP MP Tejasvi Surya addressed Bengaluru hoteliers' concerns over LPG/PNG shortages by writing to Union Minister Hardeep Puri. He stressed that while a panel will ensure supply, the government's priority remains domestic consumption amid challenges.

Shortly after writing a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Puri to flag concerns of commercial shortage of LPG and PNG to Bengaluru hotels and restaurant, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday reaffirmed that energy security of the country is "of utmost importance to the government".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While highlighting that there are "some challenges" due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Surya told the hoteliers that "that the priority right now will be to address domestic consumption of people" and take care of the CNG and LNG needs of the country. "There are some challenges, but like the EAM assured the house yesterday and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister has been repeatedly assuring, the energy security of the country is the foremost priority for the govt. I would like to assure the people of Karnataka, especially the hoteliers, that the priority right now will be to address domestic consumption of people as well as take care of CNG and LNG needs of the country," the BJP MP told reporters.

Surya Flags Concerns, Minister Forms Panel

Earlier today, Surya had written to Union Minister Hardeep Puri flagging concerns over a potential shortage of gas cylinders and asking that a continued supply is maintained for the hospitality sector. "The reports of a shortage of LPG cylinders and its possible disruption to the hotel industry have been communicated to Hon. Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji. The Minister has constituted a high priority panel to ensure LPG supply is uninterrupted to non-domestic users, including hotels," Surya wrote on X, sharing the letter.

The BJP MP passed on the concerns of the Bangalore Hotel Association, which had highlighted that their partners depend on commercial LPG supplies for their hospitality needs. "The restaurant and food service industry relies significantly on commercial LPG for daily kitchen operations. Unlike several other sectors, most commercial kitchens currently do not have immediate alternatives such as PNG connectivity or electric cooking systems at scale," Surya wrote in the letter sent on Monday.

Government Invokes Essential Commodities Act

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had earlier issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use.

Meanwhile, as the West Asia Conflict continues to put pressure on fuel supplies, the Union Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act ) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool. According to the order, the supply of natural gas to the certain sectors shall be treated as priority allocation and shall be maintained subject to operational availability to hundred per cent. of their average past six-month average gas consumption. (ANI)