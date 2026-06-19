BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the Congress, calling a 1964 constitutional crisis under then-PM Nehru a 'dark stain'. He cited the Keshav Singh case where the UP Assembly ordered the jailing of two Allahabad High Court judges.

BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey on Friday highlighted a 1964 constitutional confrontation between the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and the Allahabad High Court, calling it a "dark stain" on India's constitutional framework under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In a post on X titled "The Dark Chapter of Congress 95", Dubey referred to the Keshav Singh privilege case. "Under the leadership of Nehru ji, such a dark stain was cast on India's constitutional framework that it triggered an earthquake," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 1964 UP Assembly vs High Court Clash

Detailing the events, the BJP MP stated that the conflict began in March 1964 when the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly sent an individual named Keshav Singh to jail under privilege proceedings. However, the situation escalated when two judges of the Allahabad High Court, Justice GD Sahgal and Justice NU Baig, stayed the Assembly's sentence.

"In March 1964, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly sent a person named Keshav Singh to jail under privilege proceedings, but in great haste, two judges of the Allahabad High Court, GD Sahgal and NU Beg, stayed the Assembly's sentence. In protest against these judges' decision, the Assembly ordered both judges and Keshav Singh's lawyer Solomon to be sent to jail, causing an uproar--a situation arose where the High Court judges faced imprisonment," Dubey said.

The BJP leader further claimed that in response to the Assembly's move, a full bench of the Allahabad High Court, comprising 28 judges, was constituted. He noted that the bench not only stayed the Assembly's order but also directed the imprisonment of the Assembly Speaker and the then Chief Minister. "Against this decision of the Assembly, a full bench of the Allahabad High Court, meaning a bench of 28 judges, was constituted; it not only stayed the sentence but also ordered the imprisonment of the Assembly Speaker along with the Chief Minister. All this happened on the orders of Prime Minister Nehru ji," the MP alleged in his post.

Dubey further said, ''The Assembly was intent on sending all the judges to jail when the then President Radhakrishnan ji sought the opinion of the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution, whose hearing began on that very day, 19 June 1964, under the leadership of Chief Justice Gajendragadkar ji by the constitutional bench. "

" For context, Gajendragadkar ji had been made Chief Justice after declaring one Supreme Court judge insane. Its verdict came in September 1964, which forbade interference by the judiciary while upholding the Speaker's powers as supreme. Nehru ji's descendant Rahul Gandhi ji should share this information with Kapil Sibal ji," he concluded.

Dubey on 1947 Partition and Kashmir

Notably, this is not the first time the BJP leader has used the digital platform to hit out at the Congress. Earlier, Dubey described the June 3, 1947, partition plan as the "Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement", terming it as the reason behind the problems that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an 'X' post, Dubey opined that the foundation of India's partition was laid during the meetings held in Shimla between May 10 to 12, 1947, adding that Kashmir was kept separate in the agreement. He also accused the Congress of keeping Mahatma Gandhi "out of consent" about the agreement, stressing that the "Nehru-Gandhi family that deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver, and national betrayer. "On June 3, 1947--exactly this day--Mountbatten announced in Delhi the creation of two countries, India and Pakistan. This declaration, built upon the edifice of Nehruji's debauchery, stands as one of the most shameful events in world history. Its foundation was laid on May 10-12 in Shimla, where Nehruji, blinded by love with Lady Mountbatten, set the stage. Looking at this photo from Shimla, anyone can understand what lay at the heart of India's partition. It was this very declaration of June 3, 1947, that also sowed the seeds of Kashmir's problems," he said.

"In the Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement, Mountbatten kept Kashmir separate--a problem with which India has been grappling to this day. Mahatma Gandhi ji was virtually placed under house arrest, and this partition was carried out without his consent or knowledge. The Congress, which killed Gandhi ji while he lived, committed on June 3, 1947, an act akin to that of Anna Hazare ji or Kejriwal ji. In the true sense, it is the Nehru-Gandhi family that deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver, and national betrayer," Nishikant Dubey added. (ANI)