A Bengaluru entrepreneur's viral post compared property buying in India and the UK. She struggled to afford a flat in Bengaluru on two salaries but easily bought a three-bedroom house in the UK on a single income.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s viral social media post has triggered fresh debate over India’s rising property prices and the struggles middle-class professionals face while buying homes in metro cities. Neha Sharma, an Amazon techie and founder of JSLovers, compared her experience of trying to buy a flat in Bengaluru with purchasing a three-bedroom independent house in the United Kingdom.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing her story on X, Sharma wrote, “In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it).” She added that within two years of moving to the UK, she managed to buy an independent three-bedroom house on a single income.

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Viral Post | Bengaluru Man Calls City ‘Loneliest’ Despite Active Social Life

Her post described the UK property as fully equipped with “gas, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, carpet, lighting, etc. with backyard, good views, and parking.” The comparison quickly resonated with professionals frustrated by Bengaluru’s expensive housing market and increasing living costs.

One of the most talked-about parts of her post was her criticism of opacity in Indian real estate transactions. “No one asked for black money. 100% transparency,” Sharma wrote while describing the UK buying process. She also mentioned receiving a “first buyer” discount there.

The post sparked strong reactions online. One X user commented, “Exactly. Buy in foreign and if not possible - Live on rent here. Let property buyers and builders bleed for sometime.” Others pointed to high down payments, rising EMIs, and hidden costs in Indian metros as major barriers to home ownership.

The conversation comes amid growing online discussions around affordability in cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Mumbai, where even high-earning professionals increasingly say owning a home feels financially out of reach.

Also Read: Viral Photo | Six Kids, One Scooter: Bengaluru Image Raises Road Safety Concerns, Police Step In