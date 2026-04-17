A pet langur named Matru, belonging to Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal, unexpectedly entered an official meeting with farmers. The DM calmly handled the situation by offering her chair to the animal, a moment that was captured on video and went viral, highlighting her compassion.

A simple yet touching moment during an official meeting has caught public attention, showing a rare mix of kindness and calm behaviour. A moment that touched everyone's hearts occurred at a meeting between officials and farmers, demonstrating a touching display of humanity and compassion for a voiceless animal.

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Matru, the pet langur of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, entered a meeting at the Collectorate premises in Baghpat. Officials and employees in the room were momentarily taken aback by the unexpected arrival, and a video of the event has since appeared on social media and is rapidly gaining popularity.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai and District Magistrate Asmita Lal were listening to farmers' concerns at a Farmers' Day session at the Baghpat Collectorate auditorium. District Magistrate Asmita Lal rose from her seat upon spotting Matru, a monkey who had just entered the theatre and proceeded directly to the DM's table.

The langur went straight to her as the District Magistrate and farmers were still debating. Asmita Lal stood up calmly and collectedly, grinned, and said, "Sit here." The langur then took a seat in her chair. Those in attendance used their cell phones to record the entire thing.

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Soon after, officials gently lifted Matru and escorted it out of the Collectorate auditorium, bringing the unusual moment to a close.

What Do We Know About Asmita Lal?

Asmita Lal, an IAS officer from the 2015 batch, is now Baghpat's DM. She was born on December 17, 1989, and is mostly from Delhi. She began preparing for the civil services after graduating. On September 7, 2015, she became an IAS officer after passing the test.

Since January 18, 2025, Lal has served as Baghpat's DM. Her work style and sensitivity often put her in the forefront. The films featuring "Matru," her pet langur, and the most recent one in which the animal gate interrupted her meeting perfectly reflect her passion for animals.