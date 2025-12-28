A viral video showing men being beaten over an alleged religious conversion in Durg has triggered outrage in Chhattisgarh. The incident allegedly followed a statewide bandh called by Hindu groups over conversion claims.

A disturbing video showing a group of men beating and chasing a few individuals has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions across Chhattisgarh and beyond. The video is allegedly linked to a religious conversion taking place at a house in Padmanabhpur area of Durg district.

In the viral video, one man is seen being chased by a crowd, with his clothes torn, as police officers struggle to control the situation. The visuals show chaos on the street, with police trying to disperse the mob and prevent further violence.

Police have not officially confirmed details of the alleged conversion shown in the video, but the footage has added fuel to an already tense atmosphere in the state.

Strong and divided reactions online

The video led to heated reactions on social media platforms. Many users posted aggressive and inflammatory comments, some supporting the assault and others criticising conversions.

Several comments praised the attackers, while others made communal and personal remarks, including criticism of police personnel seen in the video. Some users claimed that religious conversions were harming society, while others called for resistance and stronger action.

There were also comments questioning the role of the police and their appearance, while a few users warned that the violence could have serious consequences.

The online responses highlighted deep divisions and rising anger around the issue of religious conversions.

The video has surfaced in the backdrop of a day-long Chhattisgarh Bandh called by Hindu organisations against alleged religious conversions. The shutdown saw mixed responses across the state on Wednesday.

Normal life was disrupted in several cities, while only partial impact was seen in others. Major cities such as Raipur, Durg, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Korba, Bilaspur, Bijapur and Surguja witnessed widespread closure of shops and commercial establishments.

In some rural pockets and districts like Balrampur, the impact of the bandh remained limited.

Vandalism reported, but overall calm maintained

Police said that barring a few incidents of vandalism, the overall situation remained peaceful and under control.

In the state capital Raipur, agitators allegedly vandalised decorations and preparations made for Christmas celebrations at a mall. Traffic was affected at several locations as protesters blocked roads and staged demonstrations.

Hospitals and essential services were kept out of the bandh, police confirmed. Senior officials said appropriate action would be taken after formal complaints related to vandalism are received.

Police forces were deployed at sensitive locations across the state to prevent any untoward incident.

Why the bandh was called

The bandh was called following a recent clash in Badetevda village of Kanker district, where tensions erupted over the burial of a person from a Christian family.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president Ghanshyam Choudhary said the protest aimed to draw attention to alleged forced religious conversions, particularly in tribal-dominated areas.

He claimed that missionaries were frequently violating rules and carrying out conversions. Referring to the Badetevda incident, he alleged that villagers had objected to a Christian burial, but it went ahead, leading to clashes.

Angered by such incidents, Sarva Hindu Samaj called for the statewide shutdown.

Violence in Kanker injured police personnel

On December 18, violence in Badetevda village left several people injured, including more than 20 police personnel.

A mob vandalised a prayer hall and set items inside on fire. Tensions had been building since December 16 after Rajman Salam, the village sarpanch, buried his father on private land following Christian rites.

Some villagers objected to the burial. Later, the administration exhumed the body and reburied it at another location.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had earlier said the government would bring a stringent anti-conversion law during the winter session of the assembly, but the Bill was not tabled.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla accused the BJP government and RSS-linked groups of sponsoring the bandh. He claimed BJP workers enforced the shutdown and created fear under police protection.

Shukla also alleged large-scale vandalism in several districts, including Raipur’s Magneto Mall, where over 100 people allegedly entered with sticks and damaged property.

(With inputs from agencies)